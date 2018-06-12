The sweet way Prince William will pay tribute to Kate Middleton during Middle East tour How lovely!

Prince William will visit a very special spot during his upcoming tour of Jordan, Israel, and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, it's been revealed. The Duke of Cambridge will visit the spectacular archaeological site at Jerash - a first century Roman city that is one of the largest Roman remains anywhere in the Mediterranean region, and one of Jordan’s greatest tourist attractions - on 25 June. In fact, it is also the place where a young Kate posed for a family photo with her father Michael Middleton and sister Pippa, when her family lived in Jordan during her childhood.

The Middleton family released the photo from their time living in Jordan when Kate and William announced their engagement

A statement on the visit from the palace confirms: "It is, by the way, the site where the young Catherine Middleton is pictured standing on a pile of stones with her father and young sister when the Middleton family lived in Jordan." The tour will be William's first to the region where his wife lived from 1984 to 1986 - and will see him focus on meeting young people from all walks of life.

In another sweet tribute to his family back home, the Prince will also be travelling to Jerusalem to see the grave of his great grandmother, Princess Alice, mother of Prince Philip. "His Royal Highness will travel a short distance to the Church of St Mary Magdalene where he will pay his respects at the tomb of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice. Both The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales have made previous visits here," the statement reads.

William will arrive in Amman, Jordan, on 24 June and leave for home on 28 June - with a packed schedule in between. "The non-political nature of His Royal Highness’s role – in common with all Royal visits overseas – allows a spotlight to be brought to bear on the people of the region: their cultures, their young people, their aspirations, and their experiences," the palace stated.

Princess Alice of Greece was the mother of Prince Philip

"In cities with storied histories that are never far from the headlines, The Duke’s goal will be to meet as many people from as many walks of life as possible – and to use the spotlight that his visit will bring to celebrate their hopes for the future."

