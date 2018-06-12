Meghan Markle's new royal foundation role just got official The Royal Foundation's name has now changed to include the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry has been changed to incorporated new royal Meghan Markle. According to Companies House, a government website which lists companies and their changes, a request was made to change the name on Monday, and the document is currently being processed and will be available in five days. The new title of the foundation will be The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kensington Palace already changed their Twitter picture to include the four, along with a bio which read: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace."

The fab four at the Royal Foundation Forum

Meghan already joined the trio to speak at the Royal Foundation Forum back in February, and said that she was ready to "hit the ground running" with the charity, which works in areas including the Armed Forces, young people and conservation. She said: "Even if it's doing it quietly behind the scenes, which is what I've focused my energy on thus far... meeting with the right people, meeting with the organisations behind the scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact." Prince Harry teased his fiancée at the time, saying: "Wedding first!"

During the Forum, Prince William spoke about the success of their mental health campaign, praising Kate for coming up with the idea. He said: "Catherine was the one who joined the dots together for all of us. She was the one who came up with the idea and the concept as it were. Because Harry and I had never thought of doing a campaign as such before. When you tackle mental health, it was very difficult to know where to start. It's such a big issue and it's so entrenched in society in a negative way sadly, that we weren't quite sure how we would do it and how long it would take."

