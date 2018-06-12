See where Prince William is going on his Middle East tour – video Watch our video to see his journey mapped out

Prince William is due to embark on a solo tour of Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories from Sunday 24 to Thursday 28 June. The future King, who will be leaving his wife Kate and their three children at home, will arrive in Jordan's capital city, Amman, on the Sunday and will be greeted by Crown Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II. The Duke, who is making the visit at the request of Her Majesty's government, will then spend the next four days travelling around the region.

A highlight will be visiting Jerash, one of Jordan's greatest tourist attractions. His wife Kate actually visited the Roman remains when she was a young girl and her family, the Middletons, were based in Jordan. Watch our video below to see where William is touring...