Did Princess Eugenie just break royal protocol with THIS modern move? Eugenie shared something of a secret on Saturday…

Princess Eugenie shared a very exclusive insight into royal life after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday - posting a rare photograph of her father, Prince Andrew, inside Buckingham Palace shortly after the royal family stepped out on the balcony for their iconic appearance. Believed to be taken in an area of the palace where the public are not usually permitted, some have wondered whether the Princess has broken a royal rule by allowing her 200,000 followers such a private glimpse - though we're sure that Eugenie was aware of any limits before the posting.

Eugenie posted a snap from inside Buckingham Palace

"A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty's birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed her dad looking smiley and smart in his Grenadier Guards uniform.

RECOMMENDED: This is what really happened when Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland visited Oprah Winfrey's home

Her followers, of course, were thrilled to get a peek inside the palace. "Oh my goodness...is this inside Buckingham Palace?! Beautiful!" one wrote, while another said: "Great picture! And thank you for a shot of that gorgeous hallway in the Palace."

Loading the player...

In fact, the reason Princess Eugenie is permitted to have her own Instagram account is because she isn’t a working member of the royal family - instead, she has worked full-time for the last three years at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London. This could explain why Eugenie has more freedom with her social media account, though actually, her father is the social media pioneer in the family! In 2015 he became the first ever royal to tweet a selfie from inside Buckingham Palace, sharing a photograph of the Queen and the Earl and Countess of Wessex onto his official Facebook page.

Eugenie arrives for Trooping the Colour on Saturday

In July 2017, David Beckham sparked controversy by posting a photograph to his Instagram page of daughter Harper inside Buckingham Palace, where she met Princess Eugenie for a tea party with some school friends. The snap was later removed, though a picture of the dad-and-daughter duo inside the palace grounds remains on his account.

READ MORE: Denise Welch, 60, reveals two stone weight loss in bikini photo

In response to some backlash around the event, which coincided with Harper's birthday, David later posted: "Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum, Harper plus a few school friends. We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party…."