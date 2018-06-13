Pauline and Louis Ducruet attend their father's wedding Princess Stephanie of Monaco's former husband married Kelly Marie Lancien

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's children, Pauline and Louis Ducruet celebrated a special moment with their father last week. On 2 June, the Monaco royals attended Daniel Ducruet's wedding to his long time love Kelly Marie Lancien. The intimate ceremony was attended by the former bodyguard’s close family and friends. During the nuptials, his daughter Pauline, 24, celebrated the occasion with a set of Instagram Stories featuring the guest of honour. "It's my beautiful dad," she captioned a selfie of her and the 53-year-old groom.

Pauline and Louis' father Daniel Ducruet tied the knot earlier this month Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt

In another photo, Pauline – who wore a pink and white suit for the occasion – posed for a "traditional wedding groupie," featuring her family. In the selfie, Daniel holds on to his five-year-old daughter Linoué, while Pauline's brother Louis, 25, stands toward the back with his fiancée Marie Chevallier. Louis and Marie's attendance at the ceremony comes ahead of their wedding – which is expected to take place in early 2019.

Pauline and Daniel posed for another picture in different clothing

The pair, who met while attending North Carolina's Western Carolina University, got engaged in February during their ten day visit to Vietnam. "S.A.S Princess Stephanie is pleased to share with you the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Miss Marie Chevallier," the palace announced. Louis shared the news via his Instagram writing: "Let me introduce you to the future Madame Ducruet," he wrote next to the image of him down on one knee. “She said yes, and we are now engaged."