Meghan Markle curtsied to the Queen twice at Trooping the Colour - here's the one you didn't see

There's no denying that Meghan Markle has mastered the art of curtsying. And on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex showed off her new skill when she curtsied to the Queen on two separate occasions at Trooping the Colour. While royal watchers saw the sweet moment when Prince Harry discreetly instructed his new wife when to do perform the action whilst on the Buckingham Palace balcony, there was also another occasion when the newlyweds paid their respects to the monarch. New pictures show the couple bowing and curtsying to the Queen as she arrives at the Horse Guards Parade, whilst the National Anthem plays.

Meghan Markle was made to curtsy to the Queen twice © CameraPress

Later in the day, during their much-anticipated balcony appearance, Harry, 33, was seen giving discreet instructions to Meghan, 36. She was seen asking him "say when" with regards to curtsying, to which he replied "now", ensuring that Meghan was in perfect timing with the rest of the family. According to the lipreader via The Mirror, the former Suits actress also admitted she was "nervous" - which Harry understood. "Yes," he replied, before checking on her again. "Okay?" During the day's proceedings, Meghan looked completely at ease as she took part in a procession via a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guard Parade, Whitehall and back again, waving to the adoring crowds as she sat alongside Harry.

Their appearance comes shortly after their return from their honeymoon. It's not known where they travelled, but a romantic break in Africa was reportedly on the cards. Meanwhile, Meghan is preparing for her royal outing on Thursday, when she joins the Queen in Cheshire. The pair will spend their first away day together, but their journey will start the night before when Meghan and the Queen board the royal train. They are expected to set off the evening before, as the 92-year-old monarch prefers to make long-distance journeys overnight rather than wake up earlier than usual.

