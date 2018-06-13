﻿
The-Queen-royal-train

Inside the Queen's royal train - video

Watch the video to learn more about the Royal Train

Chloe Best

The Duchess of Sussex is set to become the first young royal to accompany the Queen on the Royal Train on Thursday, as the duo carry out a day of official engagements together in Cheshire. The train is only used on rare occasions throughout the year, and royals are only permitted to use it on invitation from the monarch. Watch the clip below to find out more about the Queen's train…

STORY: Meghan Markle to have sleepover with the Queen - all the details

