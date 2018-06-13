All the times Prince George and Princess Charlotte were cute - video The young royals know how to steal the attention

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are adored by royal fans from all over the world. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of their cutest moments together – including their latest appearance at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. Although the royal children's new brother, Prince Louis, is too young to join them in the festivities, it's clear that George and Charlotte have a strong sibling bond. George, four, and Charlotte, three, were seen running around the field, playing with a slinky and even drawing colourful paintings. Their sighting comes shortly after they charmed the crowds at Trooping the Colour alongside their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips. Watch the video below to see more...

