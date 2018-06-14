Princess Charlotte adorably copies the Queen’s wave - and Her Majesty's reaction is amazing The little Princess learned how to wave from the Queen, and Kate and Her Majesty's reactions are just priceless

Princess Charlotte is learning the royal ropes from the best of the best - her great grandmother, the Queen! In a new video, the little Princess can be seen clapping while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, before looking over to see the Queen waving at the crowds. Not missing a beat, the adorable three-year-old copies her 'Gan-Gan', leading her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, to laugh before telling Prince William about the cute moment. The Queen also chuckled when she saw little Charlotte practising her royal wave and exchanged a few amused words with Kate about the youngster's antics.

Charlotte copied the Queen's wave

Charlotte and her big brother, Prince George, stole the show at Trooping the Colour after delightedly watching the flyover with their older second cousin, Savannah Phillips. In one hilarious moment, Savannah cheekily covered Prince George's mouth as he sang the national anthem. She also comforted little Charlotte after the royal fell over while on the balcony, and distracted her by chatted to her after she was comforted by her mum.

The Queen is hugely fond of her great grandchildren, and Kate has previously spoken about how attentive she is to them. Speaking on the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, she said: "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family." Her Majesty was also recently spotted taking a helicopter to London from Windsor to visit her newest great-grandchild, Prince Louis, at Kensington Palace. The Queen has previously opened up about George and Charlotte, telling a visitor to Buckingham Palace that Charlotte is in charge of her big brother. When giving school pupil Emily a gift bible, she asked her if she "looked after" her little sister to which her mum responded it was the "other way around". The Monarch replied: "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

