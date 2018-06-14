VIDEO: Meghan Markle and the Queen enjoy first solo engagement in Cheshire The Queen and Meghan Markle have made their first joint appearance together!

The Queen and the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looked very happy to be in each other's company for Meghan's first solo engagement in Cheshire. The pair chatted to the Lord Lieutenant of Chesire, David Briggs, who said: "I understand it is your first trip to the north of England," to which Meghan replied: "That's correct, I'm very happy to be here." The pair looked fabulous, with Her Majesty dressed in an eye-catching lime green number by Stewart Pravin, while Meghan dressed in a Givenchy dress, wearing her long brunette tresses down. The pair spoke politely to one another, and Meghan checked protocol by asking the Queen whether she should get into the car first, saying: "What is your preference?" to which the Monarch replied: "You go first." Watch the video below...