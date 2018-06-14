The Queen entrusted her most senior team on first outing with Meghan: see who made the cut The Duchess of Sussex carried out a day of engagements with the Queen in Cheshire

The Duchess of Sussex reached a big milestone in her new role as a member of the royal family on Thursday, by joining the Queen on a day of engagements in Cheshire. The royals were accompanied by a team of senior staff on their trip by royal train, who were on hand to ensure everything went smoothly on what is one of Meghan's most important engagements so far.

The team included the Queen's private secretary Eddie Young and her outgoing assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen, who is leaving to work for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for six months. Her replacement, Matthew Magee, also joined them on the trip, along with Meghan's private secretary Amy Pickerill.

A team of senior staff accompanied the Queen and Duchess of Sussex in Cheshire

Amy has been working closely with Meghan for the past few months, after Prince Harry reportedly handpicked her from his private office to be his wife's first private secretary. Her role includes everything from organising Meghan's schedule to collecting flowers and gifts on engagements, and she could be seen in the background as the Duchess greeted crowds in Chester.

As well as having a team of senior staff to ensure everything went to plan, Meghan could also be seen seeking reassurance from the Queen at one point in their day out together. Meghan – who was evidently nervous – was unsure as to who should get in the car first when arriving in Cheshire. "What is your preference?" she asked the Queen, to which she replied: "You go first." "Oh OK," Meghan replied.

The royals carried out a day of engagements in Cheshire

This isn’t the first time that Meghan has been reassured by the royal family. She was last seen out in public on Saturday for her debut at Trooping the Colour, where she was seen asking Harry when she should curtsy to the Queen. The doting husband gave discreet instructions to Meghan while they were on the balcony, who can be seen asking him "say when" with regards to curtsying, to which he replied "now", ensuring that Meghan was in perfect timing with the rest of the family.