See the lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family The Duchess has received some royal family heirlooms

Much like the Duchess of Sussex, who wore earrings that were a gift from the Queen in Cheshire on Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms since marrying Prince William in 2011. The mum-of-three has been gifted some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as having the opportunity to borrow some incredible jewels from none other than the Queen. Here are just a few of the special gifts Kate has received.

Anmer Hall:

Talk about a dream wedding gift! The Queen bestowed newlyweds Prince William and Kate with their very own home on the Sandringham estate after their wedding in 2011. Anmer Hall has since been entirely renovated and is where the couple go with their children to spend some time away from the public eye. They lived there for over two years before their return to Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana's engagement ring:

Upon their engagement in 2010, Kate was presented with perhaps the most famous piece from William's mother's collection - her engagement ring. The striking band features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold, and has set trends around the world ever since.

Sapphire and diamond earrings:

Prince William also gave Kate a pair of matching sapphire and diamond earrings around the time of their wedding. The Duchess had them customised into drop earrings and debuted them on her tour of Canada, wearing them on several subsequent occasions over the years.

A white and yellow diamond jewellery set:

Generous father-in-law Prince Charles gave Kate a set of art deco diamond jewellery as a wedding gift in 2011. The set features a white and yellow diamond bracelet, earrings and ring, which Kate has worn on several occasions, both together and separately.

A charm bracelet:

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall presented Kate with a gold link charm bracelet as a wedding gift. The bracelet features a gold disc engraved with a C for Catherine and a coronet on one side, and a crown and C for Camilla on the other. The Duchess has been spotted wearing the bracelet on a few occasions, including at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding in July 2011.

Green Amethyst earrings:

Prince William treated Kate to some jewellery from her favourite designer, Kiki McDonough, for their first Christmas as a married couple. The green amethyst earrings are surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-carat yellow gold, and Kate debuted them as she attended the church service on Christmas Day in 2011.

An eternity ring:

The romantic Prince is also believed to have bought Kate a diamond eternity ring by Anoushka following the birth of their son Prince George in 2013.

The Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch:

Lucky Kate received the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch for her third wedding anniversary in 2014. Not only is the watch set with a tiny sapphire - matching her engagement ring - but the brand also has a special significance to Prince William whose late mother always wore a Cartier watch and gave him a specially-engraved timepiece for one of his birthdays when he was younger.