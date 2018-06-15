Is Kate Middleton preparing to follow in Princess Diana's footsteps at Prince George's first sports day? Prince George is about to enjoy his first ever sports day at Thomas' School Battersea

The Duchess of Cambridge is a sporty lady and judging by photographs of her athletically running down a hill on Saturday, she's already back in shape following the birth of Prince Louis at the end of April. So with the excitement of Prince George's first ever sports day just around the corner, we couldn't help but wonder whether Kate will be planning on following in Princess Diana's sporty footsteps by leaving all of the other mothers in her wake as she sprints to victory in the Mother's race.

Prince George has been a proud and happy student at St Thomas's Battersea since September, when his mum had to miss his all-important first day due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in the early weeks of her third pregnancy. But as a very hands-on mum, there's no doubt that Kate will be there to cheer her son in as he participates in his first ever sports day this month.

Students at St Thomas's do not compete for personal glory - pupils in the lower school take part in a number of fun and enjoyable races such as the sack race, the egg and spoon race and the obstacle course in order to win points for their individual houses. But while house victory is celebrated, rather than personal success, there can be no doubt that winning or coming second or third in any of the races would be important to all little reception-aged children like George, and his cousin Maud, daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, who is also in the same year at the school.

Parents turn out in force for such events on the Thomas' school calendar, for a morning of fun and hearty applause, with members of the PTA offering strawberries and coffee at the event. Whether Kate (or indeed Prince William) will opt to partake in any parents' races remains to be seen, but we know from previous sporty engagements with her husband, that the Duchess is definitely competitive!

Of course Princess Diana's sports mothers' race moment went down in history. The late royal looked delighted in 1989 when she came first in the mothers' race at Wetherby School where Prince William was a pupil. The glee she showed as she powered across the finish line ahead of all the other mums at anual pre-prep sports day held at Richmond Rugby Club is now legendary.