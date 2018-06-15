Prince William meets Kylie Minogue at lavish Buckingham Palace reception When a pop princess meets a real prince!

It was a case of pop royalty meeting real royalty! On Thursday evening, Kylie Minogue and Prince William appeared to be in their element as they chatted away at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust reception, which was held at Buckingham Palace. The pair were seen shaking hands and exchanging some words as they mingled with fellow guests at the event, which was raising money for the Royal Marsden. Kylie was showing her support for the specialist cancer treatment hospital, this comes 13 years after her own diagnosis with breast cancer.

Kylie Minogue and Prince William at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust reception

Dressed in a striking metallic floor-sweeping gown which featured a fitted bodice and halter-neck detail, the 50-year-old Australian singer looked absolutely sensational. With her golden-tinted tresses left loose in tousled waves, Kylie accentuated her pretty facial features with flawlessly applied makeup and accessorised with dazzling De Beers earrings and a coordinating pendant. The reception was no doubt close to Kylie's heart, following her own cancer battle.

MORE: Kylie Minogue reveals the home comforts she can't live without

Loading the player...

Last month, the superstar took to Instagram to recall her experience, saying: "This decade also bought the challenge of breast cancer. With the help of family, friends, medical teams and of course all of you, we made it through." Speaking at the lavish event, Prince William told guests: "The Royal Marsden ensures that doctors, nurses and research teams can develop life-saving treatments and provide the very best of care. I simply cannot thank you enough."

Revealed: The one thing Prince William misses doing now that he is a dad of three