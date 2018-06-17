VIDEO: Prince Harry to the rescue! Watch the moment he saves Meghan from falling over at family wedding Harry came to his wife's rescue at Celia McCorquodale's wedding on Saturday

The Duchess of Sussex proved she is just like the rest of us on Saturday when she stumbled on the grass in her heels, but luckily Prince Harry was there to save the day! The newly-weds were attending the nuptials of Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale, and were captured walking to the wedding hand-in-hand. After Meghan's near-fall, Harry protectively stopped for a second to make sure she was okay, before they carried on walking to the ceremony. Even more sweetly, the happy couple had chosen to wear co-ordinating outfits for the occasion, with Harry picking a blue tie to match the floral print pattern on Meghan's dress. The former Suits actress looked elegant and demure for the family affair, opting to wear a floor-length design with long sleeves, which looked stylish teamed with a white fascinator and clutch. The wedding was also attended Diana's siblings and relatives, including Lady Kitty Spencer, although notably absent were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

VIDEO BELOW (credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson)