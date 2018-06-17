Princess Eugenie sends out rare message to her fans The engaged royal wants everyone to feel the love

Princess Eugenie recently wore a hat decorated with the word "love" when she went to a Buckingham Palace garden party last month, and has since taken to her Instagram account to ask fans to spread positivity in the world. The engaged royal shared photographs of her wearing the statement headpiece, and wrote besides it: "Let’s put more love in the world..." Eugenie's fans were quick to agree with her, with one writing: "Yes we all need more love in the world," while another said: "Totally agree!" A third said: "Perfectly said, especially with this stunning headpiece."

Princess Eugenie wants there to be more love spread around the world

Eugenie opened her Instagram account at the beginning of the year, revealing that she was planning to use her voice to do good. She said: "I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart." The 28-year-old is one of the only members of the royal family to have an active social media account, although her immediate family all do. Her sister Princess Beatrice has Twitter, and her mum Sarah, Duchess of York has Instagram. Her dad Prince Andrew also has Instagram, although it is run by his office. Eugenie only follows 18 people on her account, including her mum and the official Royal Family Instagram.

MORE: Princess Eugenie dons disguise to go and watch Beyonce play in London

Loading the player...

MORE: Is this the most beautiful dress Princess Eugenie has ever worn?

It was thought that Eugenie's "love" hat also paid tribute to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank when she stepped out wearing it. Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement in January via the palace. The happy couple also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua while talking to Matt Baker. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.