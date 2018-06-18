Kate Middleton the photographer: the best pictures taken by the royal - video The Duchess of Cambridge has captured several sweet moments among her children

The Duchess of Cambridge has delighted fans across the world with her touching portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The doting mother, an avid photographer, is a natural behind the lens and has proved this on several occasions. She broke royal tradition by taking the first official photographs of Charlotte in 2015 and the pictures of George on his first day at nursery. The rpyal has since accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society, a charity that promotes the art and supports photographers.

