Video: what is the royal order of the garter ceremony? The Queen dresses in full regalia for the occasion

Every June, the Queen takes part in Garter Day at Windsor Castle. The annual event celebrates the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, which dates back to 1348. Dressed in full regalia, the Queen and her knights wear grand blue velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats. There can only be 24 knights at any one time, plus Her Majesty and her eldest son, Prince Charles. Prince William joined the order in 2008, supported by his then-girlfriend Kate at the ceremony. St George's Chapel has remained the Order's spiritual home since the Middle Ages, hence why the service takes place there every year. Watch the video below to find out more…

