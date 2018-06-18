How Mike and Zara Tindall are spending their days before their baby arrives The couple will soon be the proud parents of two

Mike and Zara Tindall were last seen out together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May, and have since kept a low profile as they prepare to welcome their second baby, who is due any time now. The couple notably missed the last royal event – Trooping the Colour at the beginning of June – which saw their young niece Savannah Phillips steal the show. Instead, it is assumed that Zara has been nesting in her final weeks of pregnancy at their family home in Gloucestershire, and no doubt enjoying some quality time with their daughter Mia, four, before she becomes a big sister for the first time.

Mike and Zara Tindall are soon set to welcome a younger sibling for daughter Mia

Former rugby player Mike, meanwhile, has been keeping an active profile on social media. Most recently, the dad-of-one had his say on the England vs South Africa test match on Saturday, writing: "Hmmm England are in a pretty bad place and don’t look like they know how to get out of it. Wonder if Eddie pulls the 'Learn some lessons' speech again. I hope Spencer and Cipriani get a start next week!!" Fans were quick to agree with him, and enjoyed discussing the game in detail in the comments section.

During their last public outing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the couple looked in great spirits as they joined the rest of the royal family and A-list celebrities in Windsor to celebrate the special occasion. Zara dressed her baby bump in a beautiful teal coat dress with floral embroidery, which she accessorised with navy heels, a matching box clutch, and a statement hat. Mike, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart suit as they arrived hand-in-hand at St George's Chapel.

The couple were last seen out in public at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May

Zara's pregnancy was announced via a spokesperson for the couple in January, and Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had heard the news with a statement that read: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." The couple's pregnancy comes one year after Zara tragically suffered a miscarriage. A spokesperson announced in December 2016: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike briefly spoke about their loss in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing."

