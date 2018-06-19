Why Royal Ascot is the perfect way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to mark their first month of marriage Can you believe the royal wedding was a month ago already?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on 19 May, and exactly one month on, another royal family affair is taking place in Ascot. The annual racing event begins on 19 June, and it is expected that the Queen, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex will be among those in attendance. Having gone to the opening day in recent times himself, Prince Harry is now choosing to mark his one month anniversary with Meghan there – making her debut at Royal Ascot even more memorable.

Harry has previously travelled in a carriage with his grandparents the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and uncle Prince Andrew to the event. In 2017, however, Harry didn’t attend, but as it is a popular day for couples, the royal is no doubt looking forward to coming back this year with his wife by his side.

Prince Harry is a regular at Royal Ascot

It isn’t just Harry and Meghan who will be remembering their wedding on Tuesday. Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are also celebrating 19 years of marriage. The royal couple tied the knot on 19 June 1999, also at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple since went on to welcome daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 14, and son James Viscount Severn, ten.

Of course, with Meghan attending Royal Ascot, all eyes will be on her outfit. The former actress has been stepping out in many show-stopping outfits since becoming an official member of the royal family, and was last seen out at the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, looking elegant in a floral maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta, which she teamed with a £29.50 fascinator from Marks & Spencer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last seen out at a family wedding on Saturday

Harry and Meghan looked very much in love at the family wedding, and even chose to wear co-ordinating outfits, with Harry picking out a blue tie to match the flower print on his wife's dress. Always the gentleman, Harry even stopped Meghan from a near-fall when at one point her heel got wedged into the grass. The Prince stopped to ensure that she was okay before they carried on walking to the ceremony.