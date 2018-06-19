Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to sit together at Princess Eugenie's wedding? The former royal couple remain close following their divorce in 1996

Princess Eugenie is the next member of the royal family to get married, and we can't wait! The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be tying the knot with fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, and all key members of the royal family are expected to be in attendance to celebrate their special day. One thing that is on many people's minds too, however, is whether or not Andrew and Sarah will sit together at the ceremony after Andrew walks his daughter down the aisle. Although they are no longer married, Andrew and Sarah have remained close since their divorce in 1996, and often spend time together while co-parenting Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice. While they sat apart at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding due to royal protocol, it is thought that when it comes to their own daughter's special day, they will be united.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained close after their divorce

It is thought that Beatrice, meanwhile, will play a vital role in her little sister's special day, as a bridesmaid or Maid of Honor. The entire family are incredible close and supportive of one another. Most recently, Eugenie paid tribute to her dad on Father's Day on her Instagram account, sharing a gorgeous black-and-white throwback photo of him with his two daughters. Sarah, meanwhile, publically congratulated her ex-husband at the beginning of June when he took part in Trooping the Colour for the first time as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, meanwhile, Sarah gave a revealing insight into her bond with Andrew. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us." She continued: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls shows that." There is no doubt that it will be a day to remember.

Sarah has nothing but great things to say about her ex-husband

Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement in January via the palace. The happy couple also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua while talking to Matt Baker. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.