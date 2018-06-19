Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next official visit announced - are they visiting your city? The couple are said to be 'looking forward' to the visit

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Dublin, Ireland on their next official royal outing, Kensington Palace have confirmed! The newlyweds will be travelling to the city on 10 July, where they will enjoy an overnight stay before leaving on the next day. Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin, Ireland on 10th & 11th July. The visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future."

The pair will be visiting Dublin

The visit will be good practice for the pair ahead of their overseas tour to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. The pair will be travelling over in October, and will mark their first tour as a married couple. The news followed the announcement of the Prince's new role as Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth. Speaking about the honour, Harry said: "In my new role, I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today. I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."

The pair tied the knot on 19 May

Meghan has opened up about married life since tying the knot with Harry back on 19 May, and told a royal fan that the Prince was the "best husband ever" during a walkabout with the Queen in Chester in early June. Fellow royal fan Sharon Briscoe, 61, said: "I was actually stunned by how beautiful she is in the flesh. I asked her how married life was and she said 'wonderful', and then I told her how gorgeous she looked at her wedding and that both her and Harry look made for each other to which she replied 'Thank you, that means so much to us both'."

