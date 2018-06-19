The best moments of Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals at Ascot – video Relive the highlights in our video below

It's that time of the year again when the Queen is joined by her family at Royal Ascot. A highlight in the royal calendar, Her Majesty is usually accompanied at the horseracing event by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, her grandchildren Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and her daughter Princess Anne, among other royals. Prince William and Kate made their spectacular joint debut in 2016, while this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend for the first time as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Watch our video below to relive the highlights…

