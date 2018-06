Daily edit: Meghan Markle's Ascot debut and more – video The Duchess of Sussex was also celebrating her one-month wedding anniversary

In today's Daily Edit we take a look at the Duchess of Sussex's Royal Ascot debut. We also reminisce about the three royal weddings that took place on this day in recent history.... And we speculate on Sarah Ferguson's role in her daughter, Princess Eugenie's wedding .... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm.