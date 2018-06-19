Why Meghan didn't wear her name tag at Ascot - even though Kate always does Almost all members of the royal family are required to wear the name tags at the event

Although the Duchess of Cambridge is perhaps one of the most famous women in the world, Kate will always don a name badge while enjoying the Royal Ascot. However, royal fans were surprised to see that Meghan Markle wasn't wearing a name tag while attended the prestigious equestrian event for the first time on Tuesday. Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the new Duchess of Sussex was indeed given a badge, as she was spotted holding it next to her clutch bag – so why didn't she put it on?

Loading the player...

It is thought that the Duchess' dress is made from silk or another light material, which would mean the fabric could pucker or leave noticeable marks should she have attached the name tag, whereas the Duchess of Cambridge has previously worn cotton or lace dresses to the event, which are less likely to be spoiled by the badge. Meghan also isn't the only royal who has chosen not to wear her name tag, as the Duchess of Cornwall has also previously omitted wearing the name tag. However, the only member of the royal family who is not officially required to wear a name tag is the Queen.

Why didn't Meghan wear a name tag?

VIDEO: Prince Harry to the rescue! Watch the moment he saves Meghan from falling over at family wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan made their debut as a married couple at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday while celebrating their one-month anniversary! The pair joined the Queen, Princess Anne and several other members of the royal family at the horseracing event. However, Prince William and Kate were absent from the event as William was attending a royal engagement in Liverpool, and are instead expected to make an appearance at the event on Wednesday. The other royals missing from the event was Mike and Zara Tindall, who welcomed their second child on Monday! The happy couple announced the news on Tuesday, and Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make glamorous debut at Ascot – all the best photos