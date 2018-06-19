See how the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary! Congratulations to the Earl and Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex made sure they celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in style! The couple were among the guests who joined the Queen and other senior members of the British royal family at Royal Ascot on Tuesday afternoon. Taking part in a horse-drawn carriage procession, the pair greeted crowds alongside newlyweds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have also marked one month of their marriage.

Dressed in a striking pale pink frock with contrasting black stitching, Sophie looked sensational as she happily waved at onlookers. Prince Edward, meanwhile, looked dapper in his black morning suit. The couple celebrated their anniversary with their family members at the annual event, where they witnessed some of the world’s finest racehorses. They were first introduced to each other at a tennis match in 1993, before tying the knot at Windsor Castle six years later on 19 June 1999. Their nuptials were a significant milestone in British television history, with 200 million viewers tuning in to watch the moment.

The couple seen at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Since their nuptials, the pair have supported the royal family on official duties. Edward, 54, and Sophie, 53, are also proud parents to two children: Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003, and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007. It is a known fact that Sophie has a close relationship with her mother-in-law, the Queen. The two women share a passion for military history and a love of horses. They are frequently spotted riding together on the grounds of Windsor Park.

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaaz, the Countess spoke candidly about the life lessons she has learnt from the Queen over the years. "The Queen would never let anybody down, and that means that you feel the same way," she shared. "Because there's that part of her which I'm sure is like the proverbial stick of rock… the word 'service' just runs through her."