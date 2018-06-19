﻿
VIDEO: All the times Prince William was the best dad

The Duke shares three children with his wife Kate

Ainhoa Barcelona

Prince William and Kate have made no secret of wanting to give their children a normal childhood, and tend to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis out of the spotlight. But on the few occasions that members of the public catch a glimpse of the young Cambridges with their parents, it's clear to see that William shares a very special bond with each of his children. See our favourite dad moments in the video below, from the Duke playing with his kids on a royal tour, to their snow-filled ski holiday…

