Is this the tiara that Princess Eugenie will wear on her wedding day? The York Diamond Tiara is one of the hot favourites

There's only four months to go until the second royal wedding of the year, when Princess Eugenie marries long-term partner Jack Brooksbank on 12 October at Windsor Castle. Everyone's attention has now turned to the bride-to-be's outfit and all of the accessories that will come with it - including the stunning headpiece she will wear on the day. It is likely that the 28-year-old royal will follow in her mother Sarah Ferguson's footsteps by wearing the York Diamond Tiara, which was given to the Duchess of York by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh before her nuptials to Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York first wore the striking diamond-studded piece when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. Since the wedding, Sarah has gone on to wear the tiara on various occasions, including during a royal tour of Australia and the 2001 White Tie and Tiara ball which was organised by Elton John. Following Andrew and Sarah's divorce in 1996, the tiara has remained with the Duchess. Although they are no longer married, the former couple have remained close, and often spend time together while co-parenting Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice.

The York Diamond Tiara seen on the Duchess of York on her wedding day

One dazzling jewel the young royal will wear on her big day will be her stunning engagement ring, containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. The gorgeous ring, which resembles a flower, is believed to have been inspired by Eugenie's mother, Sarah's own engagement ring. The sparkler contained a Burmese ruby stone surrounded by diamonds, and is uncannily similar to her daughter's in style and colour. Close friends of the couple and senior members of the royal family will all gather at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October for the nuptials.

