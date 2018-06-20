This touching moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Ascot is melting everybody's hearts This is so sweet!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their debut at Royal Ascot together on Tuesday - and royal-watchers were thrilled to see the newlywed couple out in public again together! Prince Harry, who has been a regular at the horse-racing event in the past, was the perfect gentleman as he showed Meghan the ropes - with the pair stepping in front of the crowds to present a trophy to Frankie Dettori, who won the St James's Palace Stakes. The couple's fans went wild for their appearance on social media, with many noticing a particularly adorable moment between Harry and Meghan.

The touching photo has been shared numerous times on social media

One photographer captured a shot which showed Harry stepping forward to shake the hand of one of the winners, but he couldn't seem to let go of Meghan's hand even for a moment, since he reached back to hold on to her intertwined fingers. The adorable snap has been shared by many on social media - with royal fans hailing the romantic moment.

"Harry who does not want to leave Meghan's hand… wow they're too cute!" one Instagram user posted, while another simply wrote: "The hands," with plenty of heart emojis.

The sweet moment came as the pair walked towards the stage to present jockey Frankie Dettori with his prize, where the horseman lived up to his cheeky reputation by planting a kiss on Meghan's hand as he accepted his trophy. The royal couple laughed as they congratulated Frankie, with Meghan giggling as Harry jokingly waggled his finger at the winning horseman after his show of affection. The Duchess, who was attending the event for the very first time, looked totally loved-up with her new husband on their day-out - which coincidentally fell on the one-month anniversary of their royal wedding in May.

Frankie cheekily planted a kiss on Meghan's hand!

Meghan opted for a white Givenchy shirt dress for the occasion, which ticked all the boxes of Ascot's strict dress code. She completed her ultra-regal look with a hat by Philip Treacy and swept her raven hair into an elegant low bun. Harry looked dapper at Meghan's side, meanwhile, wearing a three-piece suit and top hat.

