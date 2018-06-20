Prince Louis' christening details revealed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child in April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis will be baptised on 9 July, Kensington Palace has revealed. According to an official statement, the christening will take place in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace - the same place where Louis' big brother Prince George was baptised. Members of the royal family are expected to attend including the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her younger brother James and her younger sister Pippa, who is pregnant with her first child, are also expected to make an appearance.

The full statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby."

In keeping with royal tradition, Louis will be baptised when he is three months old. His older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were three and two months old respectively. George's christening also took place in the Chapel Royal while Charlotte was baptised at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Baby Louis was born on 23 April

Prince Louis, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, is the third and youngest child of William and Kate. The Duchess gave birth on 23 April in London and has been keeping a relatively low-profile since. Kate took a break from her maternity leave to attend Harry and Meghan's royal wedding just three weeks after her son was born; she also joined the royal family in celebrating the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour in early June.

Louis' older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duchess has also been pictured enjoying family days out at the horse trials in Norfolk and was most recently spotted cheering on her husband William at the polo in Gloucestershire. Kate looked carefree and happy, playing with her four-year-old son George and three-year-old daughter Charlotte on the sunny outing.

Like the rest of the royals, the Cambridges will be enjoying the summer off, perhaps taking their first holiday as a family of five. Louis' christening will also take place shortly before the Queen and Prince Philip travel to Scotland for their annual summer break in August.