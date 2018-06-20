The real reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen to christen Prince Louis on 9 July The British royal family will gather at St James's Palace on 9 July

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed that their newborn son, Prince Louis, will be baptised on 9 July at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in London. The news comes two months after the royal couple welcomed their third child into the world. And just like his older brother, Louis will be baptised three months after his arrival. The date coincidently falls a week after Prince George finishes his school year and Princess Charlotte breaks for the summer. It will be the perfect opportunity to see the Cambridges out together in public as a family-of-five for the first time.

On the day, Prince William and Kate will also be joined by other senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the newlyweds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The date fits in perfectly with Prince Harry and Meghan's busy schedule as it falls one day before their official two-day visit to Dublin. This will be eight-week-old Louis' first official public appearance - and will no doubt be an occasion to behold, with all of the pomp and splendour of a typical royal event.

Prince Louis was born on 23 April

George, four, was also christened at the Chapel Royal, while three-year-old Charlotte was baptised two months after her birth at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. The service for Prince Louis, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who baptised George and Charlotte. Following the service, it is likely that William and Kate will enjoy the start of their summer, splitting their time between their London residence and Anmer Hall in Sandringham. They will no doubt also spend some time with the Middletons in Bucklebury.

