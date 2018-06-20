The Queen and Meghan show off their close bond at Ascot The Queen and the new Duchess of Sussex look like they have become firm friends

While all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their one-month anniversary at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday, royal fans might have missed the Queen's reaction to seeing the happy couple! Her Majesty, who looked bright and bold in a sunny yellow ensemble, looked delighted to see the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the horseracing event, and smiled fondly at Meghan as she chatted to her new royal relative. The pair got to know each other on a one-on-one basis in mid-June after travelling overnight on the royal train to Cheshire together.

Loading the player...

In Meghan's first ever royal engagement without her new husband, Prince Harry, in attendance, the former Suits actress looked very comfortable in the presence of the Queen. The pair were spotted laughing together during the visit. Speaking about their visit, where a group of schoolchildren performed, Andrew Curphey from the Andrew Curphey Theatre Company said: "The Queen said she thoroughly enjoyed it and it was lovely to see the history of the bridge on the videos. As Meghan walked away from me she turned back and said, 'The children did great by the way'. They both wanted to talk and seemed interested. Meghan seemed really, really calm considering it was her first official engagement with the boss!"





VIDEO: Prince Harry to the rescue! Watch the moment he saves Meghan from falling over at family wedding

The Queen smiled at Meghan at the Royal Ascot

Meghan has previously praised the Queen, saying that she has an 'incredible respect' for the Monarch. Speaking in their first TV interview as an engaged couple back in November, she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make glamorous debut at Ascot – all the best photos