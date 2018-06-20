Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond – video Watch the video below

Princess Beatrice, 29, and Princess Eugenie, 28, may be sisters, but the pair are also the best of friends. The duo often carry out royal engagements together, sometimes on behalf of the Queen and other times joining Her Majesty at important events. From the day Eugenie arrived, she and her older sister Beatrice have remained inseparable. Their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York have also stayed close friends despite their divorce. Watch our video below to see the sisters' sweet bond through the years…

