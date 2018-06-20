Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie break royal protocol – but for a good cause The York family have made their mark on a special painting

Sarah Ferguson has delighted her loyal followers on Instagram by sharing a gorgeous painting by artist Teddy M inspired by love. The beautiful bold print features the four-letter word painted in the middle of a vibrant heart, and has messages on it such as "dare to dream." What's more, the masterpiece even has an extra-special touch with the signatures of Teddy M, along with Sarah and her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. While members of the royal family are not usually meant to sign their autograph for fears of fraud, we think it is safe to say that their contribution made it even more special, even more so as it was made in support of charity Children in Crisis – a cause very close to Sarah's heart.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie all signed Teddy M's artwork

Writing besides the painting, Sarah penned: "Thank you Teddy M for working on this amazing painting for @childrenincrisis and congratulations on creating one of @teddysphotos art guitars #art #music." The beautiful picture follows just days after the mother-of-two was recognised for her humanitarian work with the charity at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari on Saturday. Sarah – who looked stylish in a floor-length red ballgown as she made her way down the red carpet to the ceremony – was humbled by the achievement, and had some lovely words to say about her recognition afterwards. "So honoured and humbled to receive the Humanitarian Filming Italy Sardegna Award @filmingitalysardegnafestival Thank you so much @tizianarocca #italy @childrencrisis@childrenincrisisuk @childrenincrisisitaly@fortevillage #cagliari," she wrote on social media.

There's a lot of love in Sarah's life at the moment, as her family prepare for Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The happy couple announced their engagement in January, and are set to tie the knot on 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew will sit together at the ceremony after he gives his daughter away, while many of Sarah's fans often ask her when she will get back together with the father of her children, in the hope that their romance will one day be rekindled.

The family have a very close relation

Sarah has nothing but positive things to say about her ex-husband, and last year, she gave a revealing insight into her bond with Andrew while talking to HELLO!. She said: "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us." She continued: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls shows that." There is no doubt that it will be a day to remember.