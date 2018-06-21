The Danish royal family mourn the death of Princess Elisabeth The sad news came from the palace

Princess Elisabeth of Denmark sadly passed away on the evening of 19 June, the Danish royal family have confirmed. The statement, released on Wednesday, read: "At 18.15 yesterday evening, Her Highness Princess Elisabeth passed away quietly after a lengthy illness. The Princess was surrounded by her closest family. Princess Elisabeth was in the order of succession to the Danish throne and lived her final years at Sorgenfri Palace." Elisabeth was Hereditary Prince Knud’s and Hereditary Princess Caroline-Mathilde’s first-born child and also the first grandchild of King Christian X and Queen Alexandrine. She was 83-years-old.

In a further tribute to the late Princess, the Danish royal court also released a eulogy of her life. "As a member of the royal family, Princess Elisabeth through her life and work demonstrated exceptional loyalty to her lineage and the Royal Danish House," it read. "As a patron, Her Highness handled official duties for Denmark in parallel to her 45-year civil service career in the ministry of foreign affairs."

Elisabeth was 12th in line to the Danish throne at the time of her passing, and was actually a descendent of King George II - so distantly in line for the British throne. She was considered a royal pioneer in the fact she never married, but lived with her long-time partner Claus Hermansen for over 20 years until his death in 1997. The palace have confirmed she will be laid to rest beside him following a cremation service on 25 June at Lyngby Kirke.

"Princess Elisabeth was baptised and confirmed in Lyngby Kirke, and the Princess will be laid to rest beside filmmaker and director Claus Hermansen, whom the Princess lived together with for many years," the statement read.

In an interview with Danish publication Billed Bladet in January, the princess spoke openly of her thoughts on ageing. "It’s not easy to grow old. For me, the worst is not that the health fails. The worst thing is missing my dear and the many friends who are not here anymore. Sometimes I feel like sitting on a sidewalk when I’m sitting here in my sofa. So it can be difficult to maintain your mood."