Prince George thinks dad William is cool because of this Prince George thinks he has a seriously cool dad after seeing this!

Prince William revealed that his eldest son, Prince George, thinks he is seriously cool after he saw him working on the site of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre at The Stanford Hall Estate, Nottinghamshire. Speaking at the official handover of the newly built centre, which is aimed to provide rehabilitation facilities for members of the Armed Forces who have suffered trauma or injury during their service, the future King joked that his "street cred" rocketed after the four-year-old Prince spotted his dad driving a digger during construction back in 2017. Prince Harry has previously revealed that his nephew is clearly a fan of driving, saying: "I can always hear the wheels of those plastic tractors that George loves playing on."

William initially mentioned George's reaction to the digger back in 2017 at the City Veterans' Network gala dinner. Making a speech as patron of the centre, William said: "I have been repeatedly impressed by both the speed and ambitious scale of this endeavour. I was present at the end of 2014 when the first building was demolished to make way for the new construction. George was very envious as I got to drive a digger… When completed next year, the DNRC will be a world leading centre for rehabilitation. It will provide pioneering treatments."

It was a special day for the father-of-three who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday. Despite royals usually being exempt from official engagements on their big day, Prince William broke the tradition for the handover of the centre. Others to attend the event including Theresa May, the Duke of Westminster and Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It is thought that Prince William will return to his home at Kensington Palace for a quiet family dinner with Kate and his three children to celebrate his 36th birthday. According to palace insiders, for his 35th birthday last year, William "tucked into a birthday cake and a meal" with Kate and their youngsters.

