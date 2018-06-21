How Duchess Kate spoils Prince William on his birthday Kate Middleton has always made sure that Prince William has a special birthday

Prince William turned 36 on Thursday! Although the royal will be keeping his celebrations private, we suspect that his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, will have a few party ideas in mind to make his day extra special! The mother-of-three has been known to throw lavish parties for her husband's birthday in the past, including a stunning Arabian Nights themed party for the Prince's 24th birthday. They have also enjoyed a quiet weekend away in Cornwall for one of his birthdays, and since welcoming their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Prince has spent his birthday with his family, with this year marking William's first birthday celebration with his baby son, Prince Louis. According to palace insiders, for his 35th birthday last year, William "tucked into a birthday cake and a meal" with wife Kate and their two children.

We also know that the couple love receiving handmade gifts from their two eldest children, and so Kate could well have had her children craft a special keepsake for their dad's birthday! Although it is usually tradition for royals to take the day off on their birthday with no scheduled engagements, Prince William is breaking with tradition to attend the opening ceremony of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre in Northampton on Thursday. While Prince William might save celebrating until the weekend, the future King won't have too long to revel as he is embarking on a tour of the Middle East from Sunday 24 June. During the trip, he will be visiting Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Prince William will likely the spending the day with his family

Prince William was born at St Mary's Hospital in London in 1984 to Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, weighing 7lbs 1 ½ oz. The royal enjoyed memorable birthdays as a youngster, with a particularly funny incident on his 13th birthday, when mum Diana surprised him with a very unique - and naughty - cake, which was adorned with figurines of topless women. Princes William and Harry have previously spoken about their mum's 'naughty' sense-of-humour. Chatting in a documentary, William said: "She organised - when I came home from school - to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs. I went bright red and didn't know what to say... I was completely and utterly awestruck."

