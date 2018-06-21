The Queen and Meghan to join forces at another event - and someone special is joining them The royals are teaming up for another event

Hot on the heels of their trip to Cheshire, the Queen and Duchess of Sussex are joining forces once again for a special event at Buckingham Palace. Meghan will accompany Her Majesty at a reception to present awards to the Queen's Leaders 2018, although this time there will be someone special joining them - Prince Harry!

The Queen's Leaders programme is now in its fourth and final year, and celebrates the achievements of young change-makers from across the Commonwealth. And it's no wonder the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are among the guests at the reception; Harry was appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen in April, and revealed how "excited" Meghan was in joining him in the role, to help young people's voices be heard.

Loading the player...

See the Queen and Duchess of Sussex on their previous joint engagement

Even though she has only been a member of the royal family for one month, Meghan already seems to have struck up a great bond with the Queen, after joining her for a day of engagements in Cheshire in mid-June. The pair laughed and happily chatted together throughout the visit, with the Queen even helping to guide Meghan on royal protocol when she became unsure. Their bond was also clear to see at the first day of Royal Ascot, when the Queen looked delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make their first joint appearance at the horseracing event.

STORY: The Queen and Meghan show their close bond at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Sussex will join the Queen at a reception at Buckingham Palace

Meghan has previously praised the Queen, saying that she has an "incredible respect" for the Monarch. Speaking in their first TV interview as an engaged couple back in November, she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next official engagement revealed