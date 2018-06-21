Find out which royal couple is moving to London! A number of European royals have relocated to the UK

Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and his wife Stéphanie are the latest European royals preparing to relocate to London. It was announced on Thursday that the royal couple are moving to the UK this summer to pursue their studies, with Guillaume set to study at the Royal College of Defence Studies, while Stéphanie will study art at Sotheby's.

Guillaume's studies will complement his officer training at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, which he underwent in 2001. The following year, he was sworn in as officer of the Luxembourg army and he currently holds the rank of Colonel. The Prince has continued to study, and graduated with honours in Political Science and Letters at the University of Angers, France, in 2009.

Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and his wife Stéphanie are moving to London

The couple will join a growing number of European royals who have relocated to London in recent years; Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Chris O'Neill moved to the city together in 2015. The pair are now settled in the capital with their three young children - Estelle, Nicolas and Adrienne - but regularly return to Sweden for extended periods. Madeleine is keen to ensure her children to have a strong connection with the country, so much so that her daughter Estelle started a pre-school in in Östermalm,Stockholm, in 2017.

The couple married in 2012

Meanwhile, Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo also live in London with their three children - Alexander, five, India, three, and baby Maximilian, who was born in April. Tatiana previously explained her decision to move to the city in an interview with Nine in the Mirror, saying: "I went to university here and I've loved it ever since."

The Duchess of Cambridge met the couple in 2017

Following their move, Guillaume and Stéphanie may well wish to become acquainted with other young royal couples; newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are around a similar age to the Luxembourg Royals, while Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank may also have things in common with the couple, given their shared interest in art. They will also be able to catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after welcoming Kate to Luxembourg in 2017.