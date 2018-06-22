The Countess of Wessex can't hide her emotions as she watches the racing action at Ascot Prince Edward's wife has been attending the horse racing event since Tuesday

The Countess of Wessex couldn't hide her emotions on day three of Royal Ascot as she watched the Gold Cup at the popular Berkshire racecourse. Prince Edward's wife's nerves were fully on show in her facial expressions and hand gestures - which even included an emoji-worthy facepalm after not backing the Gold Cup winner.

The Queen's daughter-in-law, who was watching the nail-biting race on a big screen, was accompanied by her husband, Prince Edward. The royal couple were dressed to the nines for Ladies Day, with Sophie donning a £2,500 lilac midi dress from Suzannah and a bold ostrich feather hat by Jane Taylor. The mother-of-two complemented her 1950s inspired dress with a Sophie Habsburg clutch and Gianvito Rossi sued heels.

CLICK TO SEE ALL THE PICTURES

Prince Edward, on the other hand, looked dapper in a three-piece suit and a top hat which he teamed up with his favourite Ascot accessory – his jockey-themed tie. The Queen's youngest son has worn the same item to Ascot for the past six years – and we think it's very fitting! The Earl in known for his quirky ties, back in May, he wore his favourite cat-themed one to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

MORE: See how the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary!

Sophie and Edward were not the only royal members in attendance at Ladies Day. The Queen was also joined by Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

RELATED: The Countess of Wessex is pretty in pink at Royal Ascot as she joins Duchess Meghan