Did Meghan break the golden rule with the Queen? The new Duchess of Sussex made a faux pas when speaking to the Queen

Although the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and the Queen seem to be getting along very well since attending an event together in Cheshire, the new royal still has a lot to learn about the rules of etiquette around her new husband's grandmother! While chatting to the Queen at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Meghan committed a faux pas by being momentarily distracted by Prince Harry and turning her back on the Queen to speak to him - a move which is generally considered to be rude while in her presence.

Meghan faced away from the Queen

According to the British Monarchy website, there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the Queen", but people can choose to "observe the traditional forms". Before this small slip-up, Meghan has been keen to stick to the royal traditions, and curtsied to the Monarch while attending church on Christmas Day and most recently at Trooping the Colour. During their joint engagement last week, the Duchess also checked with the Queen whether she should go into the car first, asking her: "What's your preference?"

Loading the player...

READ: The do's and don'ts of meeting the Queen

Other rules include following the Queen's lead; if at dinner, wait until she has started eating before eating, only speak to her when she addresses you first, and always be early when meeting her. Lewis Hamilton revealed he accidentally broke protocol by trying to speak to her at a dinner, to which she replied: "No, you speak that way first and I'll speak this way, and then I'll come back to you." It is also frowned upon to touch the Monarch besides shaking her hand. Michelle Obama was among those to break royal protocol back in 2009 when she put a friendly arm around the royal during her visit to Buckingham Palace.

STORY: The Queen and Meghan show their close bond at Royal Ascot