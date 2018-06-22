See Sarah Ferguson's sweet tribute to her daughters on Instagram Sarah has shared a picture of her daughters at Royal Ascot

Sarah Ferguson is one proud mother! The mother-of-two shared a gushing post about her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, following their appearance at Royal Ascot on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram page to share a picture from the annual event, the 58-year-old wrote: "So proud of my girls...Beatrice and @princesseugenie #royalascot @hrhthedukeofyork @ascotracecourse." The young royals both made a stylish appearance on the third day of the races, which has already attracted several guests from around the UK.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to her daughters with this lovely picture from Ascot

Beatrice, 29, and Eugenie, 28, joined their father Prince Andrew and grandmother the Queen as they entered the racecourse in a traditional horse-drawn carriage procession - as shown in the picture. For the outing, Beatrice picked a gorgeous black and white dress by Jonathan Simkai and teamed it with a matching saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan. Her sister wore a beautiful high-necked floral dress by designer-of-the-moment, Erdem, and paired it with a boater hat, also by sally-Ann Provan.

GALLERY: Most memorable royal family moments from Royal Ascot

Loading the player...

At the moment, the royal family are preparing for Eugenie's wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The happy couple announced their engagement in January, and are set to tie the knot on 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is likely that the royal bride-to-be will follow in her mother's footsteps by wearing the York Diamond Tiara, which was given to the Duchess of York by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh before her nuptials to Prince Andrew. Close friends of the couple and senior members of the royal family will all gather in Windsor in four months' time for the upcoming nuptials.

MORE: Is this the tiara that Princess Eugenie will wear on her wedding day?