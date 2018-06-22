Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson show off incredible bond at Royal Ascot The former couple are proud parents to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Despite ending their marriage over 20 years ago, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained the very best of friends. The former couple put on a united front as they attended day four of Royal Ascot together with their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. The family were seen sharing a few giggles - and at one point, Sarah was seen adjusting her ex-husband's lapel as they happily chatted away. Moments later, both Sarah and Beatrice were seen curtsying when the Queen made her entrance in the parade ring.

Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York with their daughter Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot

Sarah, 58, looked fabulous in a striking navy Roland Mouret fitted dress, while she accessorised with a hat by Philip Treacy and shoes by Rene Mancini. She wore her trademark auburn hair in a twisted side-bun off her face and went for a bronzed makeup look. Her daughter, meanwhile, opted for a stunning dove-grey dress by The Fold, which she styled further with a pair of high heel shoes by Russell and Bromley and a pink box bag by Pop and Suki.

This is the fourth day of this year's prestigious horse racing event. Throughout the week, the Queen has been accompanied by various members of her family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and Sarah are preparing for their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie's wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The happy couple announced their engagement in January, and are set to tie the knot on 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

