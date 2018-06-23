Princess Eugenie's emotional tribute to late friend James Wentworth-Stanley What a touching message…

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to Clare Milford Haven, the mother of her late friend James Wentworth-Stanley. Clare, who heads up a foundation in memory of James - who tragically took his own life at the age of 21 in 2006 - recently launched James' Place, the UK’s first non-clinical centre for men in suicidal crisis. Prince William officially opened the centre in Liverpool on Tuesday. "What an amazing achievement for this incredibly inspiring woman Clare," wrote Eugenie on her social media page.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mother Sarah Ferguson at James' funeral in 2007

She continued: "Her vision of a place where men in suicidal crisis can get the face to face help they need in a non clinical environment has become a reality this week. This will inevitably save many lives in her son James’ memory who we miss every day. So proud of you all. @jamesplaceuk #jamesplace #suicideprevention."

Her emotional post comes after the Duke of Cambridge pledged his support to the project earlier this week, joining Clare at the opening. The charity took to their own Instagram page to thank the Prince for his help, writing: "Today HRH The Duke of Cambridge officially opened James’ Place. His commitment to mental health and suicide prevention is having a huge impact on not only raising awareness but also starting conversations about a subject that has previously been avoided. We are immensely grateful for his support for our project and for helping make today so special in memory of James."

Clare, also known as Marchioness of Milford Haven, is wife to George Mountbatten, who she married after splitting amicably from James' father Nicholas Wentworth-Stanley. The former couple also share son Harry and daughter Louisa, while Clare is stepmother to Lady Tatiana Mountbatten and Henry Mountbatten, Earl of Medina.

James sadly took his own life at the Milford Haven family home in December 2006. A close friend of both Princess Beatrice - who attended his birthday party just months before he died - and Princess Eugenie, the royal sisters attended his funeral alongside their mother Sarah Ferguson in January 2007. Clare and Nicholas launched the James Wentworth-Stanley Memorial Fund in 2008 in tribute to their son - which in turn has funded the recently-launched James' Place.