The suit made for Thomas Markle to wear at the royal wedding has just been worn at Ascot It was worn by sports PR Johnno Spence

The royal family are known for being thrifty with their outfits, and so it is very fitting that the suit Thomas Markle would have worn to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May has been put to very good use. After Thomas was unable to walk his daughter up the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor, his suit remained in Savile Row, until recently when sports PR Johnno Spence purchased it from his tailor's to wear to Royal Ascot. Chatting to The Sunday Telegraph, Johnno said: "It was a shame Mr Markle couldn’t attend his daughter's wedding. But you could say his misfortune was my good luck."

Thomas Markle's suit was worn by sports PR Johnno Spence

MORE: Did Meghan Markle break the golden rule with the Queen?

Johnno explained that his tailor was especially pleased because they were similar shapes, meaning that the suit didn’t need a lot of altering. Not only did he snap up the suit, but he also took away a summer suit and three shirts that Thomas was planning to wear when he came to the UK. Johnno said of his tailor: "His face lit up and he said 'Well, actually I've got the perfect thing for you, a tail suit, a summer suit and three shirts we made for Mr Markle, but unfortunately he couldn’t take them.'"

Thomas was heartbroken that he was unable to attend the royal wedding in May

Last week, Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain where he opened up about his sadness at missing the royal wedding, and how he hopes to come to London in the near future to see the newlyweds. "About a day, day after [the wedding] I spoke to them both," he said. "I told them I thought it was fabulous and she looked beautiful and they talked about coming to see me and I said it's a bad idea especially as the press would eat everyone alive. And I said I'm healing and I would wish they would go on a honeymoon. They should get away from everybody for a while." "I look forward to coming to London to meet them soon. I'd love to," he added.

MORE: Thomas Markle explains why Prince Harry and Meghan haven't visited him yet