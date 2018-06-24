Sarah Ferguson still considers Prince Andrew family – see her sweet tribute The couple have a wonderful bond following their divorce in 1996

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew proved just how close they are on Friday when they attended Royal Ascot with their daughter Princess Beatrice, and Sarah has since paid a touching tribute to them. The mother-of-two revealed that she still considers Andrew her family, taking to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the three of them sharing a joke on the day. "Great day with my family @ascotracecourse @hrhthedukeofyork#Beatrice @princesseugenie #royalascot#racing," she wrote next to the photo. Sarah's choice of words delighted her fans, who often comment that they would like her and Andrew to get back together. "Lovely to see you out together as a family," one wrote, while another said: "Get back together you two!" A third added: "Perfect shot to the world how divorced parents can and do raise happy children, congratulations on being an amazing mum."

Sarah Ferguson has a wonderful relationship with her ex-husband

Other photos from the day saw Sarah adjusting her ex-husband's lapel as they happily chatted away, and Sarah and Beatrice curtsying with the Queen made her entrance in the parade ring, with the 58-year-old holding onto her eldest daughter's hand to aid her balance. Sarah looked fabulous in a navy Roland Mouret fitted dress for the occasion, which she teamed with a Philip Treacy hat and shoes by Rene Mancini. Beatrice, meanwhile, looked lovely in a dove-grey dress by The Fold, styled with Russell and Bromley heels and a pink box bag by Pop and Suki.

Sarah was pictured adjusting Andrew's lapel as they chatted away at Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie was not in attendance on Friday, but had attended Ascot throughout the week with the royal family, turning heads in the process with her stylish outfits. Although rarely seen out altogether, royal fans are anticipating Eugenie's wedding in October. While Andrew and Sarah sat apart at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding due to royal protocol, it is thought that when it comes to their own daughter's special day, they will be united.

Sarah gave a revealing insight into her bond with Andrew in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us." She continued: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls shows that."