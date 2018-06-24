Prince Harry pays emotional visit to Africa – but is Meghan Markle with him? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both very fond of Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell in love in Africa, and it is somewhere that holds a very special place to both of them. And on Saturday, Prince Harry made an emotional return to Lesotho to open a new building at Phelisanong Children’s Centre on behalf of his charity Sentebale. In photos posted on the centre's Facebook page, the Prince was seen dressed down in a denim shirt and jeans while bonding with local children, but his wife Meghan Markle was not present. This was because the trip was a private visit, meaning that there was no obligation for them to go together.

Prince Harry bonded with local schoolchildren in Lesotho Photo credit: Phelisanong Children’s Centre Facebook

Harry first went to Lesotho in 2004 during his gap year and makes regular visits back. The kind-hearted royal even invited orphan Mutsu Potsane to his royal wedding in May, who he befriended during his very first trip when Mutsu was just four. The pair have since stayed in touch and have been reunited on various occasions. Harry, 33, co-founded the charity Sentebale – meaning forget me not - in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory of their respective mothers' work in the African kingdom, which has one of the world's highest rate of HIV. Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby said Mutsu was among the first group to greet Harry and his bride Meghan Markle following their nuptials. He told the Express: "He's a bit shy now, but he's doing really well. He's just finishing school."

Harry proved to be a big hit with everyone! Photo credit: Phelisanong Children’s Centre Facebook

Africa was where Harry and Meghan enjoyed one of their first romantic breaks together, and Meghan's engagement ring even has a diamond from Botswana, where they went together after just two dates in summer 2016. The couple returned to the country during their their three-week holiday in Africa in summer 2017. Harry often visits Botswana as part of his work for Rhino Conservation Botswana, and previously said he was "incredibly fortunate" to call it his second home. It is a place he fell in love with soon after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when his father took him and Prince William on safari to get away from their grief.

Harry and Meghan were last seen together on Tuesday on the opening day of Royal Ascot, which was coincidentally their one-month wedding anniversary. The pair looked totally loved-up as they joined the Queen and other members of the royal family at the prestigious horseracing event.