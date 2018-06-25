Prince William recreates the Duchess of Cambridge's childhood snap in Jordan Kate Middleton lived in Jordan for three years as a young child

Prince William has recreated his wife Kate's childhood photo in a sweet moment during his visit to Jordan. The father-of-three was touring the Roman ruins at Jerash when he came across the same rock that the Duchess of Cambridge played on when she lived in Jordan as a child. The iconic spot was marked with a large picture of Kate with her dad, Michael Middleton and sister, Pippa – which was released by her family ahead of her marriage to William back in 2011. William climbed onto the rocks himself to be photographed in the same spot before joking: "Need to come back with the family for this shot." He also spoke about his father-in-law, joking: "Michael's looking very smart in his flip-flops."

Kate stayed in Jordan for three years as a child

The Middleton family moved to Jordan when Kate was just two years old, and Prince William has opened up about his wife's time in the country during his five-day tour of the Middle East. Chatting to the chief executive of Save the Children, Rania Malki, William was delighted to hear that her children's paediatrician now lived in Kate's childhood home, saying: "No way! She will be thrilled. She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her."

Speaking about showing William the picture of Kate at the same spot, director of museums at Jordan's Department of Antiquities Samia Khouri said: "He was very surprised when he saw the photo, he did not expect that. But that's why he was here, because he wanted to take a photo at the same spot where Kate was photographed."

Kate visited the same place as a child

During a speech, he added: "My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman. Catherine's experience is not unique - the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home."

