The signs that suggest Princess Beatrice will be Princess Eugenie's maid of honour The sisters are known for having a close relationship

It's the second royal wedding of the year, and the preparations are well and truly underway. And while everyone wants to know what Princess Eugenie will wear on her big day, there has also been lots of speculation over who she will pick to be her bridesmaids - and more importantly, her maid of honour. It's highly likely that role of head bridesmaid will go to the royal's older sister, Princess Beatrice, since there's no denying that the pair are extremely close.

The move would not be a surprising one since the then Kate Middleton picked her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, to be her maid of honour on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011. The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are just one year apart in age, previously lived together at an apartment in St. James' Palace before Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank moved to Ivy Cottage, a home within Kensington Palace.

Despite growing up in the spotlight, the royals have remained loyal to each and often attend various official events together. At the 2018 WE Day Charity Concert in March, Eugenie heaped praised on her sister, telling the audience: "As my big sister, you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other - no matter what." Beatrice, 29, added: "And today, as sisters, we stand here to support not only each other but all women."

Although both Beatrice and Eugenie are princesses by birth, the royals both have full-time careers: Princess Beatrice works in business, while Princess Eugenie is an associate director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth. Earlier this year, in her first media interview with The Telegraph, Eugenie explained the differences between her and older sister. "We get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things," she shared. "I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say. I tell it as it is. I am shyer at first. Like, at a party I will say to Beatrice as we go in, 'Oh, you go first.' But then, when we're actually in, I am much louder and she is far more polite and solicitous."

