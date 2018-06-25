Why Zara and Mike Tindall haven't revealed baby daughter's name Why haven't Zara and Mike announced their baby daughter's name yet?

It has been a week since Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their second baby daughter, and the pair have yet to reveal their newborn's name just yet – but why? The happy couple announced the news that they had welcomed their daughter on Tuesday in a statement from Buckingham Palace, which read: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Mike and Zara waited six days before announcing Mia's name

The pair are taking their time to announce the name, much like Zara's cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate, with their baby son, Prince Louis, who took four days to decide on a name for the Prince back in April. Zara and Mike also incidentally took their time to announce their first daughter Mia's name back in 2014. Mike announced the news in a casual tweet six days after her birth, writing: "For everyone who has asked what our daughter's name [is], it's Mia Grace Tindall."

It has previously been suggested that the Queen should be informed of royal baby names before they are publicly announced, and the couple previously revealed that Zara did indeed call her grandmother to tell her the name when they returned from the hospital with baby Mia. Speaking in a HELLO! exclusive back in 2014, Mike said: "As soon as we had Mia I sent a text to all the family. Zara is very close to her grandmother [the Queen] so of course she made a phone call once we got back home."

